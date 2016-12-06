NBC 5, Telemundo 39 and the NBCUniversal Foundation Award $100,000 to Three Innovative North Texas Nonprofits

NBC 5 / KXAS and Telemundo 39 / KXTX, in partnership with the NBCUniversal Foundation, awarded three local nonprofit organizations a 21st Century Solutions grant.

The grants total $100,000 and will help each organization propel their high-impact, forward thinking initiatives all across North Texas. The winning organizations have innovative programs that feature a STEM initiative for young girls, a rescue program for at-risk youth in the juvenile justice system, and a high-tech volunteer initiative.

“We are proud to work with the NBCUniversal Foundation and award a 21st Century Solutions grant to three deserving local organizations that work hard to strengthen our communities and make a positive impact,” said Tom Ehlmann, President and General Manager of NBC 5. “The winning organizations are committed to finding the best solutions for our community and we are honored to support them as they work to make North Texas a better place to live and work,” concluded John Trevino, President and General Manager of Telemundo 39.

The following organizations are the recipients of a 21st Century Solutions grant:

Girls, Inc. of Tarrant County – $50,000

Girls Inc. of Tarrant County’s Real Life Experiences for Girls was awarded $50,000 to support its goal of encouraging girls ages 8-16 from diverse backgrounds to choose STEM education. This grant will help Girls Inc. to continue to provide supportive leadership and mentoring programs to achieve education and career goals.

Heart of a Champion – $25,000

Heart of a Champion’s One Heart Project Texas Mentoring Initiative was awarded $25,000 to help transform the lives of approximately 250 juvenile offenders through a comprehensive intervention program supported by trained mentors dedicated to each juvenile while in facility and upon release. The program combines a social and emotional intelligence educational curriculum with workforce development and complete aftercare and sustainable solutions including job acquisition, microfinancing and entrepreneurial training and opportunities.

VolunteerNow – $25,000

VolunteerNow’s Enhancing VOLY.org to Expand and Strengthen the Collective Impact of Volunteers on the DFW/North Texas Community program was awarded $25,000 to support the investment of technology, human and marketing resources to continue program enhancements, maintenance, and promotion of their market-driven Software-as-a-Service technology for Voly.org. The technology connects non-profit organizations and the community through volunteerism as a community solution.

For the fifth consecutive year, the 21st Century Solutions grant challenge is awarding a total of $1.2 million to 30 nonprofits in 10 markets across the country served by the NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations, including Dallas-Fort Worth. Each of the NBCUniversal-owned stations promoted the initiative locally and created a community panel to review and select the final grant recipients. One winning organization and two runners-up are being awarded grants in each city. To see the full list of winners, click here or visit nbcuniversal.com.

The 21st Century Solutions grant challenge supports initiatives designed to address emerging and ongoing community challenges in new and creative ways. By focusing on social innovation, the program encourages non-profit organizations to drive bold, innovative ideas to make our local communities stronger. Winners are being awarded in the following categories: Media, Technology for Good, Civic Engagement, Jobs and Economic Empowerment, Education, and the Environment.

