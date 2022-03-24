national medal of honor

National Medal of Honor Museum Breaks Ground in Arlington Friday

Military flyover to be part of groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning

From a stadium with art displays in Arlington to a shiny commercial development in Frisco, the family that owns the Dallas Cowboys always makes a mark. But the next big reveal, they believe, can unite the U.S. -- and Jerry Jones’ daughter is at the helm.

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation will break ground on the Arlington museum on Friday morning.

The one-of-a-kind museum in recognition of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor in combat, will stand in affirmation of the values of the Medal of Honor and its 3,511 brave recipients, of whom only 66 are still living today.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place on the same day America observes National Medal of Honor Day, March 25.

Sixteen Medal of Honor recipients (earned during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan) will be in attendance along with other national leaders. The ceremony at 9:30 a.m. will also include a military flyover and performances by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, the U.S. Army Band, and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club.

The event will be streamed live at the top of this page Friday morning.

National Medal of Honor Museum

medal of honor Mar 10

Arlington Feb 18

This article tagged under:

national medal of honorArlingtonnational medal of honor museum
