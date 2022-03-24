National Medal of Honor Museum Breaks Ground in Arlington Friday

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation will break ground on the Arlington museum on Friday morning.

The one-of-a-kind museum in recognition of the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest award for valor in combat, will stand in affirmation of the values of the Medal of Honor and its 3,511 brave recipients, of whom only 66 are still living today.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set to take place on the same day America observes National Medal of Honor Day, March 25.

Sixteen Medal of Honor recipients (earned during World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Iraq and Afghanistan) will be in attendance along with other national leaders. The ceremony at 9:30 a.m. will also include a military flyover and performances by the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, the U.S. Army Band, and the U.S. Naval Academy Glee Club.

The event will be streamed live at the top of this page Friday morning.