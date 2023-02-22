National Margarita Day falls on Wednesday, Feb. 22 this year, and here in North Texas, there are several reasons to celebrate. This year marks the 52nd anniversaries the invention of the frozen margarita, first sold as a seven-ounce drink for $1.25 at Mariano's, as well as the 1971 Texas election that lifted the ban on selling mixed drinks.

Here are 22 places where you can celebrate National Margarita Day in 2023.

This Lewisville-based restaurant is offering half-price large, classic margaritas all day as well as $3 off fajitas.

This live music venue in Bedford is offering an all-day happy hour featuring house and frozen margaritas for $3.

This restaurant with locations in Dallas, Grapevine, and Fort Worth is offering a $5 special for all margaritas. National Margarita Day celebrations will also include free swag and a tequila giveaway.

Blue Mesa, which has locations in Addison, Fort Worth, and Plano, is offering top shelf margaritas for $5 all day long.

The sports bar with locations across North Texas is celebrating with $5 Jack’s Ritas, $3 domestic beer bottles and house wines, and half-price boneless wings.

Cantina Laredo is launching its new “Flight Down Margarita Lane” with three signature margaritas for $16 at its Addison and Frisco locations.

At its locations across Dallas-Fort Worth, Cheddar's is offering 10 margarita varieties to guests on National Margarita Day. The options include a Texas version served in a big glass for $5.99, a top shelf for $9.29, and an El Patron margarita for $10.49.

This Fort Worth steakhouse and mezcal lounge is offering specials to celebrate National Margarita Day, including house and top-shelf margaritas for half-price.

At its locations in Plano and McKinney, Fork and Fire is celebrating with the tequila-tini for $14-$18, a yuzu margarita and a fiery pineapple margarita for $14 each, and a spicy mezcal margarita for $15.

This taco chain with locations across Dallas-Fort Worth is serving $5 18-ounce house margaritas, both on the rocks and frozen, all day long.

This Dallas restaurant is offering $1 margaritas and street tacos from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and $3 margaritas until 11 p.m. on National Margarita Day. Additionally, margaritas made with Casamigos tequila will cost $7 all day.

The food hall in Plano is serving $5 house margaritas all day for National Margarita Day.

This Dallas restaurant is offering an all-day happy hour featuring four signature cocktails for $8 each to celebrate National Margarita Day. Each guest who orders a margarita will be entered into a drawing for a $150 gift card to the restaurant.

This Mexican-Japanese fusion restaurant in Dallas will celebrate National Margarita Day with $5 lime, strawberry and mango margaritas, both on the rocks and frozen.

This Dallas-based chain restaurant with locations across Dallas-Fort Worth is promoting large house margaritas for $5 and sangria swirls for $6 on National Margarita Day.

The Dallas restaurant is offering $10 blood orange guavaritas as well as a to-go guavarita kit for $30 on National Margarita Day. Primo's is also serving a crawfish boil with one pound of crawfish, tortillas, rice, beans and a Cajun salsa for $19.99. Each additional pound of crawfish is $10.99.

This Dallas-based Cajun Cafe with locations in Fort Worth and Arlington is celebrating National Margarita Day, which falls on the day after Mardi Gras this year, with a “Mardi-Ritas” special for $5.

The Adolphus Hotel bar in Dallas is celebrating National Margarita Day with Buckle Bunnies Ladies Night, which includes $5 Rodeo ‘Ritas and 90s dance music.

This Dallas restaurant is offering an all-day happy hour featuring $6 house margaritas and $9 specialty margaritas.

This Plano restaurant is offering a special on the Yacht Rock Rita for $8 instead of the usual $12.

The San Antonio-based chain with locations across North Texas is serving a special “Mardi-ritas” combo for Mardi Gras and National Margarita Day. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Taco Cabana restaurants will sell a “pizza crunch,” with chicken, beef or chorizo, and a frozen margarita for $6.99. The chain also offers margaritas at the drive-thru for $3.

This Plano restaurant will offer $3 house margaritas all day, as well as a shareable margarita with house queso for $40 on National Margarita Day.