NAACP Asking Free Agents To Pass on Texas Pro Sports Teams Over State's Abortion and Voting Laws

The NAACP took an unprecedented stand against Texas’ abortion and voting laws.

The group pleaded with free agents to avoid signing with Texas teams.

"We support our Texas teams, but your life is more important,” Texas NAACP President Gary Bledsoe said. “I'd rather people have dignity than have a good football team to root for."

Bledsoe said the letter urging free agents to avoid Texas is a public service message.

"Free agents have options, and we want them to know exactly what they are getting into should they choose to sign with a franchise here in Texas,” Bledsoe said. “The African American community has been marginalized and minimized."

The letter was written because of recent Texas laws passed regarding voting and abortion rights.

In part of the letter, the NAACP said the legislation, "directly violate privacy rights and a woman's freedom to choose, restrict access to free and fair elections for black and brown voters, and increase the risk of contracting coronavirus."

The letter continued and said in part, "… we are asking that you seek employment with sports teams located in states that will protect, honor and serve your families with integrity."

"I think it puts a lot of pressure on athletes,” Attorney and sports agent Shaun Naidoo said. “A lot of athletes we represent are athletes that come from nothing and trying to make a name for themselves and trying to make a living."

Naidoo said he’d have to have a long conversation with any clients explaining all sides of these decisions.

He said this is asking a lot of athletes.

"I think when you put a burden or pressure on them to now make a social statement if they don't understand all the ramifications of that you could take away their livelihood and that's something we want to be really careful of," Naidoo said.

But Bledsoe said it's all about choosing what's important.

"If you get an offer of a million-dollar contract from a Texas team you are probably going to get one from another team too,” Bledsoe said. “And there are areas in this country where they respect African Americans. Where African Americans are able to participate more in governmental affairs."

