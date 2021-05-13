Multiple Police Agencies Involved in Chase That Ends in Alvarado

Live video from Texas SkyRanger will play in the player above. The signal may go to black from time to time. That is expected and the video should reappear shortly.

Multiple police agencies, including Texas State Troopers, were involved in a pursuit on Thursday that ended along I-35W in Alvarado.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Fort Worth Police Department tells NBC 5 that Ellis County and Johnson County sheriff deputies were involved in a chase with a driver.

Fort Worth Police were called in to provide support from the air.

From Texas SkyRanger, we can see two different scenes, one along the I-35W access road where a red car appears to have wrecked out. There is also a second scene not far away where a medical helicopter and several ambulances have staged.

We are still waiting for more information on exactly what happened and if anyone was hurt.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page often for the latest updates.