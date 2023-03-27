5 Children, 1 Adult Hospitalized After Carbon Monoxide Exposure at Fort Worth Home

Five children and one adult are hospitalized in critical condition Monday night after apparent exposure to carbon monoxide from a running car, the Fort Worth Fire Department says.

The department said they received a call shortly after 8 p.m. from a child. When firefighters arrived at the front door, the same child who called 911 told them her mother was acting differently, authorities said.

When first responders opened the door, the child collapsed. Officials also found others laid out on the floor including one person at the bottom of the stairs and another at the top.

Firefighters rushed into the home without protective gear to retrieve those who had been overcome. After getting everyone out of the house, the officials returned to inspect the house while wearing safety gear.

The five children and the adult, who are all unidentified at this time, are in critical condition at a local hospital. The five firefighters who went in to save them were placed on oxygen and were also taken to the hospital, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

"What we know right now is there's about six people that were transported to the hospital for treatment, that lived in the residence," said Craig Trojacek, with the Fort Worth Fire Department. "We also transported, I believe it was five of our own personnel due to heightened carbon monoxide levels."

Additional hazmat crews were called to the scene and are investigating the situation.

Fort Worth Fire officials said a car in the garage was running but that it appears to be a mistake. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

PREVENTING CARBON MONOXIDE POISONING

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, colorless and poisonous gas that is undetectable by human senses and can be fatal under periods of prolonged exposure.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, carbon monoxide is a byproduct of the incomplete burning of combustible fuels in cars, trucks, small engines, stoves, furnaces, gas ranges and grills. The gas can build up indoors and poison people and animals who breathe it.

You can't smell carbon monoxide, so the only way you'll know if there's been a buildup of the poisonous gas around you is through a working carbon monoxide detector or if you start showing symptoms.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. Symptoms are often described as "flu-like" and breathing too much of the gas can knock you out or kill you. The CDC said people who are sleeping or drunk could die from carbon monoxide poisoning before they have symptoms.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, it is recommended that all homes install a carbon monoxide detector near bedrooms. The batteries should be checked every six months and the units should be replaced every five years. They are designed to signal an alert before carbon monoxide levels reach a dangerous threshold, giving people ample time to move into fresh air.

For more tips on preventing carbon monoxide poisoning, visit the CDC or the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.