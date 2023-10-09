Two injured after gas balloon crashes into power lines in Crandall

Two people are hospitalized after their racing balloon crashed into a set of power lines and caught on fire in Kaufman County Monday evening.

The crash happened in the 4300 block of FM 741 in Crandall, about 30 minutes from Downtown Dallas.

According to the Crandall Police Department, both victims survived the crash. One victim was airlifted to a local hospital, and the other was taken to the hospital by paramedics.

Authorities have not confirmed with NBC 5 if the aircraft was a part of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, known for having gas balloons float over the North Texas region.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated as more information becomes available.