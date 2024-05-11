Wise County

North Texas man wanted for violating bond on child sexual assault charge

By NBCDFW Staff

Police are actively searching for a North Texas man accused of violating his bond after being arrested for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

The Rhome Police Department issued a warrant for Robert Hayden Bennett Winters' arrest on Thursday, May 9. A Wise County District Judge already set a $150,000 bail.

The court order did not say which condition of bond Winters violated or details about the case in which he was arrested.

Anyone with information about Winters' whereabouts is urged to call police at 817-636-2400 or email Sgt. Grant at sgrant@cityofrhome.com. Tippers can also call 911 if they see them and report this to any law enforcement agency.

This article tagged under:

Wise CountyRhome
