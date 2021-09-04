Motorcyclist Fatally Struck by Car in Kaufman County

A motorcyclist was killed after trying to pass a turning vehicle Saturday morning in Kaufman County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

At 9:20 a.m., a Suzuki motorcycle was driving directly behind a Kia Forte on FM1391 as the car slowed to make a left turn onto CR 4016A, the DPS said.

The motorcycle attempted to pass the car, which hit the motorcyclist as it was turning, the DPS said.

The motorcyclist, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the location. The drive of the Kia was uninjured.

Officials did not release any additional information, and said they did not know why the motorcyclist tried to pass the car.