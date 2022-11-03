A mother and two of her children were injured Thursday morning on their walk to school.

According to Fort Worth Police, a woman and her children were walking to Comanche Springs Elementary on the 8100 block of Comanche Springs when they were hit by an SUV.

Police said the SUV driver was making a turn at the intersection and didn't see the woman and her children.

All three of the pedestrians were taken to the hospital. Police said they were all conscious and stable and that the injuries were not life-threatening.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

It's not clear if the driver will face any charges.

Comanche Springs Elementary is in a part of far north Fort Worth near Saginaw and is part of the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw ISD.

Check and back and refresh this page for the latest information.