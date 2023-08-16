More than $650,000 of counterfeit merchandise was seized by Arlington PD

Arlington Police Department's Economic Crimes Unit (ECU), in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), made the largest seizures of counterfeit merchandise in department history.

ECU used a search warrant to seize 75 large boxes of merchandise, an embroidery machine, and a heat transfer printing machine from Creo Piece’s warehouse on the 500 block of Prairie Street.

Arlington PD Seized merchandise from Arlington ECU.

An inventory of the seized items estimated $653,222 worth of merchandise.

Arlington PD was notified of an online business operating in their city that was illegally manufacturing and selling items with copyrighted trademark logos for multiple high-end fashion brands.

Creo Piece was selling embroidered patches and heat transfer merchandise with copyrighted trademarked content.

Undercover officers made purchases and counterfeiting experts confirmed the items were unlicensed and fraudulent, which allowed the ECU to obtain a search warrant for the company’s warehouse.

ECU detectives got an arrest warrant for the owner, 35-year-old Oumar Dia, on one count of Trademark Counterfeiting > $300,000. Dia was taken into custody in Dallas County over the weekend and booked into the Dallas County Jail.