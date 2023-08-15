Moms and daughters are starting the school year with a fresh look

A local business is seeing a trend picking up steam in DFW as we head into the new school year.

Wildlike – a jewelry and piercing studio in Dallas – has seen a huge increase in moms and daughters getting their ears pierced together before the big day.

Anabel Atkinson brought her daughters Anne and Elizabeth on Monday to commemorate the end of summer and to mark a new tradition ahead of the school year for her girls.

"I think they've had such a fun summer -- and with some of the memories we build, it's more about experiences than the stuff,” she shared with NBC 5.

All three – even mom included – are starting the school year with a fresh look, something Wildlike owner Alysa Teichman remembers from her childhood.

"I think it's a beautiful way to mark the end of summer and swimming season, and just this little special memory to just put a nice cherry on top of a great summer,” she said.

Wildlike allows piercings with a parent or guardian present for children starting at ages 4 to 5.

“The reason we don’t pierce newborns is because we feel that starting kids at age 5 is a great way for them to have their first opportunity to consent. Our piercers sit down and have a consultation where they talk about what it’s going to be like and detail the experience. We’re proud to be able to facilitate those early conversations with children and their parents.”