Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth to Reopen on Wednesday

The Modern is among several museums in Fort Worth’s Cultural District that have begun to reopen after closing in mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns

The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth has announced that it will reopen on Wednesday.

According to the Modern, the reopening will include an extension of the exhibition Mark Bradford: End Papers. Red Groom's Ruckus Rodeo will also be on view through Aug. 16.

The Modern said it has temporarily halted in-person education programs and docent-led tours.

The number of people per group permitted on self-guided tours will also be limited, the museum said.

The museum said it anticipates the return of the Magnolia at the Modern film series this summer, but will be determined at a later date.

In addition to the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, several other museums in Fort Worth’s Cultural District have begun to reopen after closing in mid-March due to COVID-19 concerns.

The Amon Carter Museum reopened on June 19, and the Kimbell Art Museum reopened on June 20.

The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame reopened on June 24 with a special opening and gift for supporting members on June 23.

Fort Worth Museum of Science and History has not announced a reopening date, but the museum aims to reopen in mid-July.

