MLK Back to School Drive-Thru Festival in Dallas

The festival will provide essential school supplies to families who need it

By Avery Dalal

NBC 5 News

The MLK Back to School Drive-Thru Festival is happening in Dallas on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free for students of all ages and their families to help with getting essential items for the upcoming school year.

Registered attendees can drive through the MLK, Jr. Community Center's parking lot and pick up a free backpack stuffed with school supplies.

To register, go to Eventbrite from July 6 to July 30. People must be able to provide the student's name, age, gender, school name, grade and sizes. Registration is required.

A few school essentials that will be provided are:

  • Backpacks
  • School supplies
  • School uniforms
  • Socks & Underwear

The festival organizers are asking for donations to be delivered to the MLK, Jr. Community Center from Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., or on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If people are interested in volunteering, they can call 214-670-8418.

For more information, people can visit their website.

