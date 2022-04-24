Missing Texas National Guard Soldier Identified as 22-Year-Old Arlington Man

The Texas Military Department is continuing to search for a Texas National Guard soldier who went missing on Friday in Maverick County.

According to the Texas Military Department, the missing man has been identified as Texas Army National Guard Specialist Bishop E. Evans.

The search began on Friday morning when SPC Evans went missing while trying to rescue two migrants who appeared to be drowning while crossing the river from Mexico into the U.S., officials said.

The Texas Rangers are leading the investigation, and the Texas Military Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the Border Patrol are assisting the search and rescue efforts.

According to officials, dive teams were forced to halt their operations on Saturday evening as the river’s current increased pace, making dive operations difficult.

Search and rescue operations began again early Sunday morning, and three airboats from the Texas Department of Public Safety provided assistance, officials said.

Evans, a 22-year-old field artilleryman from Arlington, is assigned to A Battery, 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels Texas.

He joined the Texas Army National Guard in May 2019, and he returned in the fall of 2020 from mobilization to Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait, officials said.