Body of Texas National Guard Soldier Found

The body of a missing Texas National Guard soldier has been found, the Texas Military Department confirmed Monday.

The search began on Friday morning in Eagle Pass when 22-year-old Bishop Evans went missing Friday while trying to rescue two migrants who were crossing the river from Mexico into the United States, officials said.

"We are devastated by the loss of a member of our Guard family," Major General Tom Suelzer, Adjutant General for Texas said. "We recognize the selflessness of this heroic soldier who put his life above others in service to our state and national security. The Texas Military Department sends our deepest condolences to the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time”

Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement offering his condolences.

"We are heartbroken to learn of the death of SPC Bishop E. Evans," Abbott said in a press release. "Our National Guard soldiers risk their lives every day to serve and protect others and we are eternally grateful for the way SPC Evans heroically served his state and country."

Evans, a 22-year-old field artilleryman from Arlington, graduated from Mansfield High School. He joined the Texas National Guard in 2019 and he returned in the fall of 2020 from mobilization to Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait, officials said.