Missing Texas A&M Student Found Dead in Austin Saturday

The body of missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang was found in Austin, College Station police confirmed.

Hoang was last seen Dec. 16 in College Station. His car was found in Austin near the Pennybacker Bridge Overlook, NBC station KAGS reported Friday.

College Station police said the Austin Police Department is investigating the death.

“So sad to state that Tanner’s family reports that he was found deceased today in Austin not far from where his vehicle was recovered. Certainly not the outcome so many people had hoped for. Please keep Tanner’s family in your prayers during this difficult time,” missing person nonprofit Amber Alert Network Brazos Valley wrote in a Facebook post.

Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed a body was found in the 5400 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway, just north of the Pennybacker Bridge, around noon Saturday. The on-duty Austin Police watch commander said the person was “obviously deceased” and that officials could not identify the body until after an autopsy.

ATCEMS obtained a death pronouncement around 12:21 p.m. The Austin Fire Department also responded to the call.

