Missing Everman Boy Honored in Candlelight Vigil

A large crowd gathered in the parking of the Everman Civic Center Monday night to honor the 6-year-old Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez who remains missing. Each person held a candle during the solemn service led by Everman Police Chief, Craig Spencer.

Parents hugged their children as Spencer vowed to help put an end to child abuse.

Numerous agencies were present including Mansfield, Grapevine, Euless, and Fort Worth Police Department along with Fort Worth Fire Department and Tarrant County Sherriff’s Office.

“Emotionally, this has been a difficult case to investigate,” Spencer said. “It has also been difficult to investigate. Many times, it has left me angry and confused.”

Many in attendance said they share those same feelings and desire to find answers.

“I saw a lot of unity. I saw a lot of love for this little boy that a lot of us do not know,” Danet Arango said. Arango helped with the setup of Monday’s vigil. “This community is a very tight-knit community. My brother, Alex patrolled here for 28 years before he passed away. He was very close to these children. He did as much as he could to protect them. That's why I’m here in his honor and in honor of Noel.”

In the crowd tonight, the boy’s foster mom, Patricia Paris. Spencer said he spoke to Paris ahead of the vigil. Spencer said Paris fostered Noel a couple of years ago and described him as cheerful.

Spencer said he also had the opportunity to see videos of Noel while he was under the care of Paris. He said the videos only reignited his spirit to recommit to the case and find justice.

Police and volunteers continue to search for the remains of the child. The Everman Police Department continues to work with the FBI and its contact abroad to find the boy’s mother, Cindy Singh and her husband Arshdeep Singh. The couple left for India in March.