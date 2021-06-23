career fair

MilitaryX Hosts Event Helping DFW Veterans Get Back to Work

The virtual career fair will allow veterans to meet with more than 25 employers

MilitaryX is hosting the DFW Virtual Career Fair for members of the military, veterans, and their spouses on Thursday.

The event is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The free event will allow veterans to meet with more than 25 employers including Nationwide, Best Buy, Liberty Mutual Insurance Group, Merck, Honeywell International, United Continental Holdings, and more.

Over 967,516 people are unemployed in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The career fair is an opportunity for veterans to be interviewed on the spot virtually by employers, educational institutions, and franchisors.

To register for this free event, visit www.militaryx.com.

Applicants are encouraged to upload their resume after registering so employers will have access to it.

According to Military X, companies may begin screening resumes prior to the event and invite applicants to visit their specific chat sessions or schedule interviews before, during, or after the event hours.

