Mesquite Police Searching for 21-Year-Old Missing Since Thursday

Mesquite police are asking for help from the public finding a 21-year-old man who was last seen Thursday.

Dustin Bryant was seen about 5 p.m. in the 2500 block of Comfort Drive. Bryant has special needs and a diminished mental capacity, police said.

Bryant is a 5-foot-6 man who weighs about 180 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes and is thought to be clean-shaven.

He was last seen wearing a white Nike hoodie with white shoes.

Anyone with information on Bryant’s whereabouts may call the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336 or Detective M. Smith at 972-216-6291.

