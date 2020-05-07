Mesquite

Mesquite Police Ask for Public’s Help Finding Shooting Suspect

The suspect, 26-year-old Dalton Hairston, fled the scene after the shooting

Mesquite Police Department

The Mesquite Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a shooting suspect. 

According to the Mesquite Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 3200 block of Point East Drive on April 30 at approximately 1:30 p.m. 

During a disturbance occurred at a residence, a suspect shot another individual multiple times, police said.

Police said the suspect, 26-year-old Dalton Hairston, fled the scene after the shooting. 

According to police, the victim survived the injuries he sustained during the incident. 

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Anyone with information about this crime should call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373-TIPS (8477), or contact Detective D. Barrett at 972-216-6791 or dbarrett@mesquitepolice.org

