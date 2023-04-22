Mesquite Police Say a Man Who Pointed a Gun at Officers Was Shot and Killed Saturday

A man who pointed a weapon at officers was shot and died at a nearby hospital early Saturday morning, according to Mesquite police.

Mesquite police say officers were called to the 3700 block of Nabholtz Lane at around 10 p.m. Friday for reports of a man with a gun in the street pointing the weapon at others in the area.

By the time officers arrived, police say they were told the man had returned home and officers heard gunshots inside his home.

Mesquite Police Tactical Team was called in and police say crisis negotiators attempted to make contact with the man.

At around 3:45 a.m. the man walked out of the house armed with a shotgun, according to Mesquite police. Police say the man pointed the gun at officers and that's when a member of the tactical team fired two rounds, hitting the man.

Officers performed life-saving measures and the man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to Mesquite Police.

No officers were injured. The officer involved has been with the Mesquite Police Department for nine years and is on routine administrative leave as the investigation continues.

"We are always hopeful for a peaceful resolution to any disturbance, especially when weapons are involved," a police statement read Saturday afternoon. "With current tactics and technology we extend every effort to open a line of communication and attempt to end the conflict peacefully and safely for everyone involved."

A police spokesman said the investigation is in its early stages and more information is likely to come early next week.