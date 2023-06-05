Mesquite Police

Mesquite police investigate assault of 2 convenience store clerks

By David Goins

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mesquite police tonight say they are looking for as many as eight suspects linked to the assault of two convenience store clerks over the weekend.

Lieutenant Brandon Ricketts says he has no other way to describe what happened here Saturday night.

“This was absolutely a senseless act of violence.”

According to Mesquite police, the incident occurred when an underage customer trying to buy tobacco was turned away by a clerk at this 7-Eleven.

Investigators say that after the girl was denied, she went outside to rally her friends.

“That young lady said, ‘well I’m going to get my friends and come back’ and that’s what she did,” Ricketts said.

According to detectives, at least eight people came back to the store in the 2600 block of Faithon P Lucas Sr Blvd and what started as a verbal altercation with a female store clerk quickly escalated.

“Two males jump the counter and begin assaulting the clerk,” Ricketts said. “Another clerk sees this, she tries to intervene, another female clerk, and then she also gets assaulted.”

Mesquite police said both clerks were struck several times in the face but did not have to go to the hospital.

Ricketts says detectives are reviewing 7-Eleven's surveillance footage and looking for a silver Dodge SUV investigators believe suspects linked to the assault left the scene in.

This article tagged under:

Mesquite Police7-eleven
