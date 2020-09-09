Mesquite ISD to Install Air Purification Units in All Campuses, Buildings

Mesquite ISD will install 5,000 units of the first air purification solution in an effort to eliminate static COVID-19 in all campuses and buildings.

Mesquite ISD Assistant Superintendent of Business Services Pete Pape told the Board of Trustees at its Sept. 3 meeting that Global Plasma Solutions achieved a 99.4% reduction of COVID-19 surface strain within 30 minutes in independent studies.

"This system will increase the air quality in our schools and buildings and allow for the cleanest air we can provide for the safety of students and staff," Pape said. Besides battling COVID-19, GPS will remove bacteria and viruses associated with Tuberculosis, E.coli and the common cold among other health risks. It will also eliminate allergens and even locker room odors, he said.

According to Mesquite ISD, Global Plasma Solutions will first be installed in elementary schools, followed by middle schools and high schools and then all other school district buildings.

The process is expected to be completed by the end of October, Mesquite ISD said. The majority of the work will take place on the roofs of the facilities, and should cause minimal disruption to the staff and students in the buildings.

Mesquite ISD said the system will cost $7.5 million for 10 years.

"I calculated $20 per child per year, and that's a great investment," Board Trustee Robert Seward said.

According to Mesquite ISD, HVAC systems help maintain healthy indoor environments in public facilities by replenishing oxygen and controlling the removal of moisture, airborne bacteria, and carbon dioxide.

Mesquite ISD said it has contracted with E3, a Texas contractor specializing in HVAC systems, to provide and install the Global Plasma Solutions proprietary needlepoint bipolar ionizers on all HVAC units in the district.

Mesquite ISD will open to optional in-person learning on Monday, Sept. 14.