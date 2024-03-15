At the corner of Willowglen Drive and Town East Boulevard, the damage is disheartening.

Still, the site of a boarded-up window and wall don’t hold a candle to the ‘what ifs’ streaming through Mary Mitchell’s mind.

“It could’ve been worse than them being hurt,” said Mary Mitchell.

Thursday, around 1 p.m., Mesquite Police say a driver, pulling out of a Walmart parking lot, collided with another truck before crashing into Mitchell’s home.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

“I opened the door and I see a gentleman on the ground., so I go to see if there’s something I can do,” she said. “Before I even got there, I noticed that the black truck was in my daughter’s room. I don’t know how I made it in the house. I’ll be honest with you.”

Her two daughters and one-year-old granddaughter were in the front bedroom that was now crushed in on itself.

“My first thought was, I thank God because they were safe,” said Mitchell.

Both of her daughters were taken to a nearby hospital for head, neck, knee and back pain. As a stroke survivor, Mitchell was also transported to be checked out for stress.

A day later, all three are home but living in fear of next time.

“I’ve been here 25 years. I’ve lost count how many accidents have taken place,” she said.

Friday, NBC 5 asked the city about how many accidents it recorded there and what, if any, steps it considered to make the intersection less accident-prone. We’re still waiting for a response.

Mitchell said this was not the first time a car crashed into her property.

About five years ago, a woman landed just feet from the home following a collision. She worries it won’t be the last.

“Something has got to be done because somebody is going to end up dead,” she said.

Both drivers were also transported to the hospital with non-incapacitating injuries.