Valentine's Day

MEOW! Get Back at Your Ex While Saving Animals' Lives This Valentine's Day

The Humane Society of North Texas can help you get a little harmless revenge on your ex

By Elvira Sakmari

Humane Society of North Texas

Let's face it, not everyone loves Valentine's Day. Especially folks who are single or newly single.

While there are events going on all over North Texas for couples, kids and gals, there are a few cathartic events for singles who dread February 14.

The Humane Society of North Texas has just the remedy for anyone with a lousy ex. HSNT says "revenge is best served.. clumpy."

All you have to do is make a $10 donation, HSNT staff will write your ex's name on one of the shelter cats' litter boxes. You can imagine what happens next.

You get to support homeless North Texas pets while getting back at your ex in a harmless way.

Here's how to get started.

Meanwhile, the El Paso Zoo brought back its popular Valentine's Day "Quit Bugging Me" event. You can go to the El Paso Zoo website, make a donation and submit the name of anyone who is bugging you. The list of names will be revealed on Feb. 14, 2023.

