It's February so along with inconsistent temperatures, love is in the air! Whether you are looking to celebrate Valentine's Day with your boo or your pals, we have gathered up a variety of exciting Valentine's weekend and day events happening across North Texas. From rooftop movies to dance lessons, we've got you covered!

ROOFTOP MOVIE AT SUNDOWN AT GRANADA

Every Tuesday in February, Sundown at Granada hosts a free screening on their rooftop. What better film to show on Valentine's Day than the 2010 romantic comedy, Valentine's Day! To start the night, Sundown at Granada is hosting a Glentine's Rooftop Party and Pre-Game starting at 4:30 p.m.

The first 25 guests will receive a free glass of champagne and vendors will be handing out free samples. Limited seating is available so arrive early to this 21+ event. A full menu and bar will include movie-themed specials. The rooftop is heated but bring a blanket, just in case.

DALLAS MIMOSA WALK: ST. VALENTINE'S DAY WEEKEND

In the heart of Deep Ellum, the Dallas Mimosa Walk has 20 mimosa stops located at establishments across the area. Sip and shop from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11with a self-guided tour of mimosa samplings! Red is the color of the day so dress out with your love-themed outfits. Event and portrait photographer Austin Jett will be taking pics for groups, couples and families.

There are only a few tickets left! Prices start at $40.

LEARN TO LATIN DANCE!

Learn how to move to the groove with your loved one this Valentine's Day with Latin dance lessons on Feb. 11 in Lower Greenville. Dance instructors from the Rhythm Room Ballroom Dance Studio will be in attendance for an hour lesson. No dress code is required but wear comfortable shoes and clothes to dance in.

Each ticket, starting at $24, includes access to one Latin dance lesson, plated hor d'oeuvres and a champagne toast.

VALENTINE'S DAY KID'S COOKING CLASS

The team at Maggiano's Little Italy in Dallas is ready to teach your littles how to properly play with your food!

Your kids and loved ones will learn how to carve flowers out of strawberries and create a beautiful bouquet. The arts and crafts project is a perfect weekend activity for the family. The cooking class is on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $30 and sales end soon.

GALENTINES DAY BRUNCH

Because our friends are our loved ones too! This Valentine's Day weekend, celebrate with your gals at a brunch celebrating friendship and quality time with the gals.

The event is set for Sunday, Feb. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., two days before Valentine's Day so the gals with a boo can still have a day to celebrate! The event will include food tastings from local vendors and will also have wine samplings. Ticket prices for the food and drink are $25.

GALENTINE'S DRAG QUEEN BRUNCH

The Glen restaurant in Frisco is slaying the house down, queen! Galentine's Drag Queen brunch is on Saturday, Feb. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with food, mimosas and fabulous performances and photos with your favorite local drag queens including the Queer Off's fourth runner-up, Nayda Montana!

Tickets for this 21+ event start at $15 with table packages available. Table packages include welcome shots, seats with premium views and more. Make sure to bring cash so you can tip the queens!

3RD ANNUAL ANTI VALENTINE'S TROLLEY PARTY

Single? Going through it with your bae? Well, there's an all-you-can-drink trolley party for you!

The vintage-style trains on McKinney Avenue will offer riders a scenic view of uptown, downtown and more with a three-hour train ride (with potty breaks along the way) and will include bottomless drinks, snacks and more! Guests are also welcome to bring food and drinks of their own. At the end of the night, the trolley will drop guests off by Post Worthington off McKinney where the party will continue at nearby bars!

The Saturday night event is set for Feb. 11 from 7:30 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and is $50.