Mental Illness Awareness Week: Helping young people get help

October 1 through October 7 is known as Mental Illness Awareness Week in 2023 and doctors and advocates are taking the opportunity to shine a light on what has been often overlooked.

According to recent numbers, one in five children are experiencing some sort of mental health challenge and Children’s Health is reporting half of those children won’t get the help they need for several reasons.

The World Health Organization recently reported that depression, anxiety, and behavioral disorders are among the leading causes of illness and disability among young people. Suicide is the fourth leading cause of death among 15–29-year-old people in the U.S.

Communities in Schools of the Dallas Region is a mental health nonprofit in North Texas serving specifically young people. They provide students in several schools with the tools they need for school and home. From mental health first aid to providing help with housing and food security, they are there to help.

Dr. Summer Rose, Chief Clinical Officer with CISDR, said often, it just takes a parent or guardian to get candid when it comes to teens specifically.

“Sometimes it takes leaning in and saying some things like, I’ve noticed some things that I’m worried about and because I care about you, we need to talk about it,” Rose said.

She said there are so many things students are dealing with now than they were before and it's creating a compounding effect.

“We have people experiencing home at high rates. There are just so many stressors on these young people right now. More so than where saw just 10 years ago,” Rose said.

Their objective is to arm students with the strength and tools they need to succeed.