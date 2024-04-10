9/11 relics stolen from memorial site in North Texas, investigation underway

Authorities are asking the public to help them find the person responsible for stealing two historic stones from a 9/11 memorial site in North Texas earlier this week.

Officers with the Grapevine Police Department responded to the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial in the 1000 block of Texan Trail after reports of missing items.

Upon arrival, police learned that a stone from the Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and the limestone fragment from the Pentagon's impact zone were missing from the enclosures at the memorial.

Memorial stones stolen from 9/11 tribute site in North Texas

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Grapevine detectives said they are trying to verify a timeline for when the stones were last confirmed inside the memorial enclosures. At the same time, they are planning to look at any surveillance video in the vicinity.

"These stones are a vital piece of history that allows us to remember and pay tribute to the flight crew members and all who were lost on September 11, 2001," the police department said in a press release on Wednesday.

The City of Grapevine maintains the 9/11 Flight Crew Memorial.

Anyone with information about the stolen Memorial stones is urged to contact Sergeant Oscar Ramirez at oramirez@grapevinetexas.gov.