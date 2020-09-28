Dallas

Memorial Service To Be Held Monday for Dallas Fire Engineer Driver Killed in Off-Duty Accident

Family, friends and colleagues will gather Monday morning to honor the Dallas Fire-Rescue driver engineer who was killed during an off-duty motorcycle accident.

Driver engineer Ceasar Rios died Sept. 20 in Nebraska after hitting a deer, state troopers said. Rios' colleague said he was wearing a helmet and protective gear at the time of the crash.

A memorial service is set for 10 a.m. at Concord Church in Dallas. Due to social distancing measures, attendance in the church will be limited to family and close friends, while the public is invited to watch an online livestream, said Jason Evans, Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman.

DFR is organizing an honor-line outside the church to show support and respect to Rios and his family, Evans said.

On Wednesday, many paid their respects during a procession that took his body from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to a funeral home in Oak Cliff.

Many paid their respects Wednesday to Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighter Ceasar Riot. His body returned to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport from Omaha, Nebraska, where he died in an off-duty motorcycle accident. Rios was received at the airport and taken to a funeral home. Firefighters lined the bridges over the highway and saluted as the motorcade rolled past.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, Rios had been with the department for nearly 10 years. His brother, Henry Rios, also works for the department.

An online fundraising campaign was launched to help his family pay for funeral expenses. As of Monday morning, the amount raised was $12,265, just $235 shy of the $12,500 goal. Click here to donate.

ONLINE: Click here for more additional about the memorial service.

