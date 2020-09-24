Dallas Fire-Rescue Driver Engineer Killed in Off-Duty Accident Remembered as ‘Larger Than Life'

Dallas Fire-Rescue is remembering driver engineer Ceasar Rios who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident.
Rios died Sunday after hitting a deer, his colleague says he was wearing a helmet and protective gear.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said it was notified of his death by Nebraska State Troopers early Sunday morning.
On Wednesday, many paid their respects during a procession that took his body from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to a funeral home in Oak Cliff.
Dallas Fire-Rescue said Rios blessed the lives of countless others while serving the citizen of the City of Dallas.
His personality was described as "larger than life."
"He loved life, he was always a jokester and a prankster everybody loved having him at the station," said Dallas Fire-Rescue Lieutenant Armando Garza.
According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, Rios had been with the department for nearly 10 years. His brother, Henry Rios, also works for the department.
Dallas Fire-Rescue has a Facebook post with a link to a way to help his family with funeral expenses.