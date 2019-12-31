Dallas

Meet Karla Garcia, the Dallas ISD board’s youngest member and first Latina

Her parents say their daughter was always ambitious growing up in Pleasant Grove.

The Dallas Morning News

DISD board trustee Karla Garcia of District 4 listened to a presentation with Superintendent Michael Hinojosa during a Dec. 5 meeting at the Dallas County Schools Technology and Training Center.

" data-ellipsis="false">

AUSTIN — Karla Garcia’s parents say their daughter was always ambitious, but they never imagined she’d become the youngest person to be elected to the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees. She is also believed to be the first Latina on the board.

Carlos and Maria Garcia migrated to the U.S. as unauthorized immigrants from their small hometown in Guanajuato, Mexico, with Karla’s father crossing the border in the late 1970s as a teenager. He worked blue-collar jobs across the country before Maria joined him in the ’90s.

Go here to read the rest of the story from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.

Copyright DFW-MorningNews

This article tagged under:

Dallasdallas isd
