Meet Karla Garcia, the Dallas ISD board’s youngest member and first Latina

AUSTIN — Karla Garcia’s parents say their daughter was always ambitious, but they never imagined she’d become the youngest person to be elected to the Dallas ISD Board of Trustees. She is also believed to be the first Latina on the board.

Carlos and Maria Garcia migrated to the U.S. as unauthorized immigrants from their small hometown in Guanajuato, Mexico, with Karla’s father crossing the border in the late 1970s as a teenager. He worked blue-collar jobs across the country before Maria joined him in the ’90s.

