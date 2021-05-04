MedStar Partners in Virtual Community Forum to Curb Overdoses Tuesday

On Tuesday, Challenge of Tarrant County is hosting a virtual forum called, "Over the Overdoses: Understanding Fentanyl's impact on our students and what we can do about it, to raise awareness on accidental overdoses.

The forum will stream live on Facebook and YouTube from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. in partnership with the DEA and MedStar to raise awareness of counterfeit pills laced with lethal amounts of fentanyl.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Speakers include DEA Special Agent in Charge Eduardo A. Chávez, Officer Mark Blair, MedStar Operations Manager Heath Stone and Dr. Tishara Jackson.

During the public forum, attendees will be informed on what fentanyl is and how little a lethal dose can be and how fentanyl is getting into the hands of the youth within the community.

Additionally, information will also be given on what steps can be taken to improve the safety and health of their family, friends and neighbors.

Anyone who wants to watch the live stream can watch it on Facebook or YouTube.

Texas has seen a major increase in deaths in relation to overdose, especially among the youth during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Texas Health and Human Services, the average number of deaths per month rose from 114 in 2019 to 157 deaths per month in the first eight months of 2020.

911 calls for overdoses were up 136% in the first three months of 2021 in Tarrant County according to MedStar.