McKinney Prepares For Fourth of July Fireworks Display

A Texas fireworks company is preparing for its largest display of the weekend in McKinney.

Pyrotex is based out of Leonard, Texas. The company’s chief marketing officer Paige Mejia said they typically do 30 to 35 shows during the Fourth of July, though many have been canceled or postponed this year due to COVID-19.

“We had three shows last night and three shows tonight so we’re at a whopping total of six, but we are celebrating as much as we would when we have 30 to 35 shows,” Mejia said Saturday. “The McKinney show is our largest show this weekend. We are actually firing a semi-trailer and a 16-foot trailer filled with shells. It’s about a 21-minute show, and it’s going to be about 600 feet into the air.”

The firing site will be at the Craig Ranch soccer complex along Collin McKinney Parkway, but will not be opened to the public on Saturday, according to city officials.

Ryan Mullens, assistant director of Parks and Recreation for the city of McKinney, said fireworks can still be seen up to four miles away.

“Depending on the location of where you park, you’re more than welcome to get out of your car as long as you can maintain the six-foot social distancing,” Mullens said. “If you cannot, then you are advised to stay in your car. If you live in an area of McKinney where you see it from your home, then that’s probably the best thing to do.”

Mejia said in a typical year, the company begins planning and designing Independence Day fireworks shows in January. Some clients are secured in October, Mejia said.

“This year, all of that changed in March when the COVID pandemic began and discussions started happening about changing firing sites about postponements and cancellations in general,” she said. “Our shows range between three-inch shells and six-inch shells for the maximum and the shells site depends on the firing site that we have available. This year, we had some of our cities which shifted or moved their firing site completely, so they could get a higher shell size than usual.”

Though the shows are different this year in terms of crowds, Mejia said they were determined still put on the best ones they can.

“Right now, it’s what our country needs is to have that little piece of normalcy and to have a celebration, but of course have a celebration that can be done safely,” she said.

