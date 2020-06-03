McKinney

McKinney Man Seen in Viral Racist Video Arrested for Assault

By Meredith Yeomans

christopher taylor
Collin County Sheriff's Office

Christopher Taylor, mugshot.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A McKinney man was arrested Monday after an encounter with another man in a McDonald’s parking lot began with racial slurs and ended with physical violence.

The encounter was recorded on cell phone video, which has since gone viral.

In the video, two men -- the one who was later arrested and his co-worker -- are seen in the cab of a pick-up truck with the sign, “Chris Taylor Tree Service,” on the sides. The truck was carrying lawn equipment and pulling a trailer.

The driver, later identified as 51-year-old Christopher Taylor, yelled a racial slur several times during the course of the encounter. Taylor then exited the truck, removed his shirt and approached the person holding the camera who later identified himself to police as Devonta Brown.

Brown said Taylor spit on him and head-butted him causing “injury and pain,” according to a voluntary, public report posted on his Facebook page.

Brown explained the confrontation began after Taylor cut him off in the drive-through line at McDonald's. 

“I got cut off by a guy in a truck with a trailer on the back going the wrong way and almost hit my car. So I honked my horn at him as he passes me,” Brown wrote.

McKinney police arrested Taylor and charged him with assault causing bodily injury. He has bonded out of the Collin County Jail.

This article tagged under:

McKinneyCollin Countychristopher taylordevonta brown
