Mark Cuban Buys Entire Town of Mustang in Navarro County

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is the new owner of a Texas town just south of Dallas.

According to our media partners at The Dallas Morning News, the billionaire businessman purchased the property in Navarro County last month.

The town, called Mustang, is located about 55 miles south of Dallas and has a population of 23. For years, the town was home only to a trailer park and a strip club.

Cuban told The Dallas Morning News that he made the purchase to help a friend and does not know what he will do with the property yet.

