Mansfield police officer turns ‘call for service' into a call for change in teenager's life

Mansfield Police Officer Fred Hawkins gets a lot of calls for service to help people in need. One of his recent calls was at the home of 14-year-old Kaden Whitehead.

"Mom just needed some help with Kaden," Hawkins said. "Behavior issues," Whitehead said interjecting frankly. "Cause I wouldn't shut up. I'm really annoying sometimes."

While Hawkins' partner spoke with Whitehead's mother, Hawkins took some time getting to know Whitehead.

"He actually, like, tried to connect and understand and help me," Whitehead said.

Hawkins found out Whitehead liked martial arts, and that he used to take karate.

"When I was like 7," Whitehead said. "And then I got too aggressive, so she had to take me out."

"And so I made a deal with him," Hawkins explained. "I said, 'Hey, get through the weekend. It's gonna be OK. Let me reach out to some people."

Hawkins reached out to Stoic Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Mansfield.

"He mentioned some of the officers were going to pool some money together," Stoic Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Co-Owner Cooper Cardinale said. "And I said, 'Don't worry about it, we'll pay for it. We'll sponsor him.' And I said the only requirement is he shows up two times a week."

Sometimes Hawkins, who lives in Denton, trains at the studio with Whitehead.

"I just love the sport and what it's done for me," Hawkins said. "Like, I could see it solve this issue that you're having at home."

"If I didn't go in this, I'd probably be in a lot more trouble," Whitehead said. "It gave me a sense of community."

Now when Whitehead feels down, he has Officer Hawkins to help him get back up.

"Like a mentor or friend," Whitehead said. "I like that. That's what I want to be," Hawkins said. "That's why people get into this profession; to help people."