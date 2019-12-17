mansfield isd

Mansfield ISD School Board Approves New Superintendent

Kimberley Cantu was named the lone finalist for the position Nov. 19

By Chris Blake

New Mansfield ISD superintendent Kimberley Cantu.
Mansfield ISD

New Mansfield ISD superintendent Kimberley Cantu.

Mansfield ISD's school board voted unanimously Tuesday approve a new superintendent.

The board named Kimberley Cantu, who spent time in the district as a teacher, coach and administrator in the 1990s, the lone finalist for the position Nov. 19. Mansfield ISD said state law requires the board to wait 21 days to offer a finalist a contract.

Cantu left Mansfield ISD, but later returned in 2012 as a director of human resources, and most recently deputy superintendent.

"We as a board felt that Dr. Cantu is truly the best fit to be the next leader of Mansfield ISD," School Board President Karen Marcucci said. "She has a shared vision of making MISD a destination district committed to excellence, and we're excited to see the different opportunities that will bring to our students, parents and staff members."

Cantu completed her undergraduate degree at Tarleton State University, her administrator's certificate at Texas Woman's University and her doctorate from Texas A&M-Commerce.

"Mansfield ISD is home, and I'm honored to have the privilege to lead such a wonderful district," Cantu said. "It's well known that MISD is a great place to live, learn and teach. I'm ready to continue building relationships with our students, parents, staff members and community members so that we can ensure that our students graduate confident to take on the world."

