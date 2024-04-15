Mansfield father accused in fentanyl poisoning death of 2-year-old daughter

Mansfield police say instead of safeguarding his daughter from drugs in his home, Michael Ray Reed, 26, responded to the possible overdose by Googling 'how to make a two-year-old throw up' and sought an opioid-reversal drug on 'Door Dash.'

The tragic death of a North Texas toddler is being linked to the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl, and her father and aunt are being blamed for not seeking help right away.

The child's mother spoke with NBC 5 about her loss with the hope of sparing others her pain.

At just two years old, Nevaeh Reed seemed destined for greatness.

"She was so happy, loud," said her mother Stephanie Wallace. "She loved to sing, she loved to dance, she loved to act. I know she was going to be so great."

The sweet child’s endless possibilities were tragically dashed during a February visit to her father’s home in Mansfield.

Nevaeh’s parents were no longer together but were successfully co-parenting.

Nevaeh’s death on February 28 is being linked to fentanyl poisoning.

Her father, Michael Reed, is charged in the toddler’s death.

According to an arrest warrant, Mansfield police responded to a report of an unconscious child on February 18 at an apartment complex along Towne Crossing Boulevard.

Reed reportedly told police he and his daughter fell asleep on the couch and woke up to his sister alerting him that Naveah was unconscious and struggling to breathe.

Responding officers reportedly noticed the apartment appeared to be dirty and had a strong odor of marijuana.

An officer found several blue and white pills, including a blue pill described as an M30 pill on the floor.

Later tests confirmed it contained fentanyl.

Officers also found other drug paraphernalia, including baggies and a syringe on a coffee table, as well as a loaded gun on a kitchen cabinet, according to the document.

Reed’s male roommate reportedly told police the child wandered into his upstairs room at about 8 p.m. and he noticed she had ‘powder all over her.’

The witness discovered her father was asleep on the couch.

Police say Reed’s sister, Jamie Popovic, who also lives in the apartment, lied about what time she arrived home to find the girl in trouble.

At some point, all three adults realized the girl was suffering from a possible drug overdose and failed to call 911, according to the arrest warrants.

Reed allegedly warned his roommate and his sister to not call police fearing CPS involvement and that he ‘would lose his kids.’

Instead, police say, they attempted to induce vomiting, they put ice on the child’s face and Reed attempted to have the ‘overdose-reversal drug Naloxne (sic) delivered via a Door Dash’ app.

Police say during their investigation of Google searches and other evidence, approximately two hours passed without 911 being called.

Reed later told police he called 911 when his daughter stopped breathing.

It was too late.

The damage, mom says, was done.

"She was on a ventilator for ten days and on the 28th, they pronounced her braindead and took her off [life support,]" said Wallace.

Wallace says she never suspected there was drug activity going on at Reed’s house, otherwise she would never allow him to take their daughter there.

While toxicology results are not being made public, she says her daughter had a lethal dose of fentanyl in her system.

Reed is charged with failure to seek help and failure to safeguard fentanyl.

Popovic is charged with abandoning/endangering a child.

Both have since bonded out of jail.

Reed’s court-appointed attorney Shane Lewis did not respond to NBC 5’s request for comment on Monday.

While Wallace is sure Reed loved his daughter, she wants him and Popovic to be sentenced to jail to think about what they’ve done.

She is also calling on all parents and adults around children to be aware of the deadly consequences of leaving the lethal drug within reach.

"It hurts because that’s my baby and they’re kids. They’re so innocent. We’re here to protect them. That’s our job," said Wallace. "They didn’t ask to be here. We brought them in. We vowed to protect them and to raise them."

Yale School of Medicine Assistant Professor of Pediatrics Julie Gaither researched the effects of fentanyl and children and found, "Fentanyl was implicated in 5,194 (38%) of the 13,861 fatal pediatric opioid poisonings between 1999 and 2021. In 1999, only around 5% of opioid deaths in children were due to fentanyl, but in 2021, the drug was responsible for 94% of deaths. Pediatric deaths from fentanyl began to rise substantially in 2013, around the same time fentanyl deaths also trended upward for adults. Since 2013, pediatric deaths from fentanyl have risen 3,000%."

Gaither’s findings have been published in JAMA Pediatrics in May 2023.