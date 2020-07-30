Mansfield City Council Votes to Approve Parklet Project

The Mansfield City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to approve a parklet project.

The city plans to implement the program by the end of 2020.

The concept of a parklet is to convert a parking space on the street into a park-like space with landscape, seating, art and more. The Mansfield website says, "parklets are usually built-in parking lanes, through converting public parking spaces into an area with furnishings, landscaping, and programming."

The city is also providing a way for those interested in operating a parklet to do it. The process can be found within the pamphlet provided on the city website.