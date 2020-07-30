Mansfield

Mansfield City Council Votes to Approve Parklet Project

The plan is to implement the project by the end of 2020

The Mansfield City Council voted unanimously Monday evening to approve a parklet project.

The city plans to implement the program by the end of 2020.

The concept of a parklet is to convert a parking space on the street into a park-like space with landscape, seating, art and more. The Mansfield website says, "parklets are usually built-in parking lanes, through converting public parking spaces into an area with furnishings, landscaping, and programming."

The city is also providing a way for those interested in operating a parklet to do it. The process can be found within the pamphlet provided on the city website.

