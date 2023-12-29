Mansfield art studio offers creative outlet for people with intellectual disabilities

An art studio in Mansfield is offering something unique to its customers and with a big impact.

It's a form of art therapy, designed to stretch the imaginations of young artists in the making. At Hawaii Fluid Art in Mansfield, walk-ins are always welcome to step inside and channel their inner artist.

"You don't have to have artistic ability to come in here and create something wonderful," said studio owner Dawn Gerva.

It’s part of the reason Gerva said she loves her job. Another part is being able to help customers who have intellectual disabilities.

"It really warms my heart to see them just get giddy and excited and the smiles that it brings out. It's a really great feeling," said Gerva.

NBC 5 was there as a client named Ava participated in art therapy.

The colors and textures allow for unlimited self-expression on her personalized resin tumbler, all while experiencing the social benefits of art.

"You'll see the client become more calm. They'll be more trusting. They also are able to build relationships a lot easier and they're also able to express themselves a lot more because they feel comfortable to do so," said certified therapeutic recreation specialist Kelvin Parker.

As the canvas of fluid art turns into a sea of color, Ava enhances her sensory motor skills, like hand-eye coordination.

The therapy session leads to a sense of achievement for both the novice and experienced artist.

"It's art therapy and it's not just art therapy for them, it's for me too. It really is a great feeling," said Gerva.