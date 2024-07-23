Man's body recovered in Wylie after drowning reports

A man's body was recovered Monday evening after reports of multiple people in the water in Wylie.

At 4:37 p.m. Monday, a report of multiple in the water in the Trinity River between Lake Lavon and Lake Ray Hubbard was called, according to the Wylie Police Department.

The caller said the victims were near SH78 where the rivers cross under.

Wylie fire crews were able to remove three victims from the water.

Two of the victims were transported to local hospitals in stable condition. The third victim was treated on scene and released.

The search for the fourth victim continued with the assistance of Garland Fire Department’s swift water team who responded to assist.

At 8:11 p.m. Monday, the victim was recovered by Wylie divers.

Wylie detectives who were on the scene took over the investigation.

The victim was identified as a 28-year-old male, according to Wylie PD.