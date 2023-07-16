Man's body recovered from Grapevine Lake after presumed drowning during swim

Divers with the Grapevine Fire Department recovered the body of a man in his 50s who went missing on Grapevine Lake Thursday.

Firefighters were asked Thursday to help find a man who was presumed to have drowned after diving into the water near Rockledge Park, on the lake's eastern shore.

The man, whose name has not been released, was in his 50s and visiting the lake with friends when he dove into the water and didn't resurface.

Crews conducted sonar and dive searches until just after sunset on Thursday and Friday before resuming the search on Saturday morning.

The Grapevine Fire Department Marine Unit said Saturday afternoon they worked with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden on Saturday and located and recovered the man's body.

"We are very sorry for this family's loss. We ask that everyone please wear a life jacket when entering any body of water, especially our area lakes," the fire department said Thursday.