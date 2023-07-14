Search resumes for man presumed drowned in Grapevine Lake

Divers with the Grapevine Fire Department resumed their search Friday for a man in his 50s who went missing on Grapevine Lake Thursday.

Firefighters were asked at about 4:30 p.m. to help find a man who was presumed to have drowned after diving into the water near Rockledge Park, on the lake's eastern shore.

The man, whose name has not been released, was in his 50s and visiting the lake with friends when he dove into the water and didn't resurface.

The Grapevine Fire Marine Unit, along with a Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Warden, and the Flower Mound Fire Department's Marine Unit, all conducted sonar searches until just after sunset Thursday, but the man was not located.

The Grapevine Fire Department resumed its search at 6:20 a.m. Friday. The fire department said they will continue searching for the man during daylight hours until he is located.

"We are very sorry for this family's loss. We ask that everyone please wear a life jacket when entering any body of water, especially our area lakes," the fire department said.