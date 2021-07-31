Man Wounded in Shooting in Oak Lawn: Dallas Police

Dallas police are asking for help from the public after a 27-year-old man was shot early Saturday while in a car in the Oak Lawn neighborhood.

Officers responded at about 2:40 a.m. to a call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Lemmon Avenue, between Oak Lawn Avenue and Welborn Street.

The officers found the man who had been shot while inside a gray four-door Toyota Camry. He was taken in critical condition to a local hospital, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting may call Detective Alex Zabriskie at 214-671-4332, or email alexander.zabriskie@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips may be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.