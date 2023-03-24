Man, Woman Found Shot to Death at Denton Apartment Complex

Denton Police are investigating a double homicide after a man and woman were found shot to death in a car Thursday night.

According to Denton authorities, officers were sent to a shooting call at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive around 10 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found the two adult victims dead in a car.

“I know that my partner, he heard it [gunshots]. He just assumed that it came from the TV. He was watching a movie,” said Jayden Balfour who lives in one of the buildings in the complex. “Crazy world, unfortunately. It’s just how it is out here now. It’s kind of weird. It’s like desensitizing at this point.’

After speaking with witnesses, police said it was quickly determined the suspects believed to be involved fled the scene before the police arrived. While the investigation is in its preliminary stages, investigators do not believe this was a random act of violence.

Jameson Richter has lived in the complex since November.

“I believe that crazy stuff happens all the time, and it’s wild to hear that it happens around here. But things happen everywhere, of course,” Richter said. “No one knew what really happened but as a community, everyone was talking about it. Making sure that everyone was OK.”

Denton police are urging anyone who has information on the shooting or witnessed anything suspicious in the area Thursday night to call Det. Bearden at 940-349-7986. Tips can also be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-388-TIPS (8477).

As of this writing, the names of the victims have not been released.