Man Who Pointed Gun at Officer Hospitalized After Shooting: Fort Worth Police

A man is hospitalized after being shot by a police officer when he pointed a gun at the officer inside a Fort Worth hotel room Tuesday, police say.

The incident happened just after 2 p.m. near Fort Worth's Western Hills neighborhood in the 8400 block of West Freeway, police said.

Officers with the department's mental health crisis intervention team responded to call for a man who may have been a threat to his own safety, Fort Worth police said.

Police said after officers' entry into the hotel room, the man pointed a gun at an officer. That officer then fired at and struck the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

No further information was released Tuesday afternoon.