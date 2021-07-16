A 40-year-old man was arrested after Garland police say he shot a tow truck driver taking custody of a stolen truck Thursday.

At about 9 a.m., police responded to a call about an unoccupied stolen truck in front of a Garland home.

A tow truck was called and the driver began taking custody of the truck to move it so it could be investigated by police, Garland police said.

Moments later, the driver of a white Mercedes SUV pulled alongside the tow truck and shot at the driver of the wrecker, police said.

The tow truck driver was shot in the leg but was still able to meet officers near the intersection of the George Bush Turnpike and Miller Road.

The tow truck driver was taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries not considered life-threatening.

A short while later police officers found a white Mercedes driving near the Garland home and arrested the driver, who they identified as 40-year-old Carl Lee Robinson.

Police said Robinson was in possession of a handgun when he was arrested and that he is now facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It's not clear if Robinson has obtained an attorney or if he's posted bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Garland police said.