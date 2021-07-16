Garland

Man Suspected of Shooting Tow Truck Driver Arrested: Garland Police

The wrecker driver, who was transporting a stolen truck, went to the hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police say

garland-tx-police-generic-patrol-car
NBC 5 News

A 40-year-old man was arrested after Garland police say he shot a tow truck driver taking custody of a stolen truck Thursday.

At about 9 a.m., police responded to a call about an unoccupied stolen truck in front of a Garland home.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

A tow truck was called and the driver began taking custody of the truck to move it so it could be investigated by police, Garland police said.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas County 14 mins ago

Frontline Hospital Worries About New COVID-19 Spike

Dallas 32 mins ago

Dallas Arboretum Exhibit Features Zimbabwean Artists

Moments later, the driver of a white Mercedes SUV pulled alongside the tow truck and shot at the driver of the wrecker, police said.

The tow truck driver was shot in the leg but was still able to meet officers near the intersection of the George Bush Turnpike and Miller Road.

The tow truck driver was taken to the hospital for treatment for injuries not considered life-threatening.

Carl Lee Robinson, 40, was arrested booked into a local jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon Thursday. (Garland Police Department)

A short while later police officers found a white Mercedes driving near the Garland home and arrested the driver, who they identified as 40-year-old Carl Lee Robinson.

Police said Robinson was in possession of a handgun when he was arrested and that he is now facing a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. It's not clear if Robinson has obtained an attorney or if he's posted bond.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, Garland police said.

This article tagged under:

GarlandGarland policecarl robinson
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us