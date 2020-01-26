Fort Worth

Man Shot During Altercation at Joe’s Future Food Mart in Fort Worth

A man was shot in the torso at Joe's Future Food Mart shortly after 5 a.m. on Sunday

By Hannah Jones

Metro

A man is in stable condition after he was shot during an altercation at Joe's Future Food Mart in Fort Worth on Sunday, police say.

According to the Fort Worth Police Department, east units responded to a shooting call at Joe's Future Food Mart, located at 4225 Miller Avenue, at 5:03 a.m.

Police say that a man and a woman arrived at the store. The man got into an altercation with another man shortly after entering the store.

The altercation became physical, and the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in his lower torso, police say.

According to police, the suspect fled the scene in a dark red Buick Roadmaster with a tan top and no rear window.

The suspect has not been identified, police say.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is in stable condition.

