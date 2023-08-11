Man kills another man in attempted murder-suicide at DFW gun range

One person is dead and another is critically wounded after a shooting Friday afternoon inside a Dallas gun range.

Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 that officers were called to a shooting at about 5:20 p.m. inside the DFW Gun Range and Academy along Mockingbird Lane.

Preliminary information from police said a man entered the business, shot a man inside and then turned the gun on himself.

Police originally said Friday afternoon that the armed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that the injured man survived. In a subsequent update, police said the victim died and the armed man was in critical condition at a local hospital.

Police have not yet released any information about the victim or any possible motive. It's also not yet clear if the victim was an employee of the gun range.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

